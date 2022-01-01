https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/5509602Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextProfessional business logo template, black geometric shape vectorMorePremiumID : 5509602View personal and business license VectorJPEGEPS | 4.64 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3499 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 5001 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Chivo by Omnibus-TypeDownload Chivo fontWork Sans by Wei HuangDownload Work Sans fontDownload AllProfessional business logo template, black geometric shape vectorMore