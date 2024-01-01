rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5511568
Animal feeding tool drawing. Digitally enhanced from our own original copy of The Open Door to Independence (1915) by Thomas…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Animal feeding tool drawing. Digitally enhanced from our own original copy of The Open Door to Independence (1915) by Thomas E. Hill.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
5511568

View CC0 License

Animal feeding tool drawing. Digitally enhanced from our own original copy of The Open Door to Independence (1915) by Thomas E. Hill.

More