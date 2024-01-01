rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5511575
Vintage farm tool drawing, hand drawn illustration. Digitally enhanced from our own original copy of The Open Door to Independence (1915) by Thomas E. Hill.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
5511575

View CC0 License

