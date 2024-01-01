rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5530167
Vintage plant hand drawn illustration. Digitally enhanced from our own original copy of The Open Door to Independence (1915)…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Vintage plant hand drawn illustration. Digitally enhanced from our own original copy of The Open Door to Independence (1915) by Thomas E. Hill.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
5530167

View CC0 License

Vintage plant hand drawn illustration. Digitally enhanced from our own original copy of The Open Door to Independence (1915) by Thomas E. Hill.

More