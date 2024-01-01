https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5736801Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage farm tool drawing, hand drawn illustration. Digitally enhanced from our own original copy of The Open Door to Independence (1915) by Thomas E. Hill. MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 5736801View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSocial Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 7986 x 7986 px | 300 dpiSocial Media TIFF 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post TIFF 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post TIFF 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 7986 x 7986 px | 300 dpi | 364.96 MBFree DownloadVintage farm tool drawing, hand drawn illustration. Digitally enhanced from our own original copy of The Open Door to Independence (1915) by Thomas E. Hill. More