rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5737282
Garden tools implement catalogue. Digitally enhanced from our own original copy of The Open Door to Independence (1915) by…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Garden tools implement catalogue. Digitally enhanced from our own original copy of The Open Door to Independence (1915) by Thomas E. Hill.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
5737282

View CC0 License

Garden tools implement catalogue. Digitally enhanced from our own original copy of The Open Door to Independence (1915) by Thomas E. Hill.

More