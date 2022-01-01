https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/5741434Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBachelor's button flower png sticker, watercolor illustration, digitally enhanced from our own original copy of The Open Door to Independence (1915) by Thomas E. Hill.MorePremiumID : 5741434View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 3000 x 3000 pxCompatible with :Bachelor's button flower png sticker, watercolor illustration, digitally enhanced from our own original copy of The Open Door to Independence (1915) by Thomas E. Hill.More