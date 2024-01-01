https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5802945Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGarden & house watercolor illustration. Digitally enhanced from our own original copy of The Open Door to Independence (1915) by Thomas E. Hill.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 5802945View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFPortrait Card 5 x 7" JPEG 1429 x 2000 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5715 x 8000 px | 300 dpiPortrait Card 5 x 7" TIFF 1429 x 2000 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 5715 x 8000 px | 300 dpi | 261.64 MBFree DownloadGarden & house watercolor illustration. Digitally enhanced from our own original copy of The Open Door to Independence (1915) by Thomas E. Hill.More