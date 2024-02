Budweiser beer sign, Where The Neon Signs Are Pretty

Go on, remind yourself what a fab song Downtown is!



I wasn't downtown, but rather round at Mike's for his Christmas Party. Laura bagged the shot of the pretty lights underneath the tree so I've gone for the neon Budweiser sign that he keeps above the bar. I've a notion that it might have been Dave and I who bought it for him, many many years ago. Need to check on that one!. Original public domain image from Flickr