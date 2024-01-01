rawpixel
NHS ribbon, Badge Of Honour
Well today was hopefully the last of the work preliminaries for Laura. We went along to HR at the hospital to get a staff ID card.

This has the ubiquitous lousy photo taken against a hideously inappropriate background with a dodgy webcam, and came with both a belt clip and a fetching NHS blue lanyard.

I have a feeling that Laura may be a little excited by this, as she has herself photographed her lanyard and uploaded it. That might not sound like a big deal, but for Laura to take a photo and post it straightaway to Flickr is, to the best of my knowledge, unprecedented!

Update: 251109

I noticed from a google search that this image is featured (and appropriately credited) on www.coeliac.org.uk. With an uncle and a friend's sister who are both gluten intolerant, I'm very happy to do my bit to support such a worthy site. Original public domain image from Flickr

