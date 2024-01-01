Burger King sign, The Finer Things In Life

Sue was having a meeting in the house tonight, and so I elected to treat my true love to an evening's fine dining at a local restaurant. A real hidden gem, nestling in the rolling greenery of Dovecot, it should never be said that I'm afraid to indulge occasionally in the finer things in life.



Sadly, they were all out of the La Tour 57, so we quaffed Sprite and Fanta instead.



Sometimes a burger does hit the spot, and I don't indulge very often. Original public domain image from Flickr