U.S. Coast Guard Academy Fourth Class Cadet Tevin Porter-Perry, 17, of Hampton, Va., turns the helm aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Eagle Monday, July 25, 2011. Porter-Perry is one of 104 fourth class cadets who reported aboard the Eagle as part of their indoctrination into the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, which is also known as Swab Summer. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class NyxoLyno Cangemi. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
5803439

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

