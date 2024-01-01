https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/5803439Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextU.S. Coast Guard Academy Fourth Class Cadet Tevin Porter-Perry, 17, of Hampton, Va., turns the helm aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Eagle Monday, July 25, 2011. Porter-Perry is one of 104 fourth class cadets who reported aboard the Eagle as part of their indoctrination into the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, which is also known as Swab Summer. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class NyxoLyno Cangemi. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 5803439View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 771 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2250 x 1445 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadU.S. Coast Guard Academy Fourth Class Cadet Tevin Porter-Perry, 17, of Hampton, Va., turns the helm aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Eagle Monday, July 25, 2011. Porter-Perry is one of 104 fourth class cadets who reported aboard the Eagle as part of their indoctrination into the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, which is also known as Swab Summer. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class NyxoLyno Cangemi. Original public domain image from FlickrMore