rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/5803446
NEW LONDON, Conn. -- The U.S. Coast Guard Academy Class of 2014 became commissioned ensigns during their Commencement…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

NEW LONDON, Conn. -- The U.S. Coast Guard Academy Class of 2014 became commissioned ensigns during their Commencement Ceremony May 21, 2014. In attendance were DHS Secretary Jeh Johnson, U.S. Coast Guard Commandant Adm. Bob Papp, and Academy Superintendent Rear Adm. Sandra Stosz. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cory J. Mendenhall. Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
5803446

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

NEW LONDON, Conn. -- The U.S. Coast Guard Academy Class of 2014 became commissioned ensigns during their Commencement Ceremony May 21, 2014. In attendance were DHS Secretary Jeh Johnson, U.S. Coast Guard Commandant Adm. Bob Papp, and Academy Superintendent Rear Adm. Sandra Stosz. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cory J. Mendenhall. Original public domain image from Flickr

More