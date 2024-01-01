https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/5803447Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text130406-192 NCBA Championship Finals MASHANTUCKET, Conn. -- U.S. Coast Guard Academy First Class cadet Josh Surgeon fights in the National Collegiate Boxing Association Championship Finals April 6, 2013 at Foxwoods Resort and Casino. Surgeon beat his opponent and earned a national title. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cory J. Mendenhall. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 5803447View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 822 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2398 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3744 x 2565 px | 300 dpiFree Download130406-192 NCBA Championship Finals MASHANTUCKET, Conn. -- U.S. Coast Guard Academy First Class cadet Josh Surgeon fights in the National Collegiate Boxing Association Championship Finals April 6, 2013 at Foxwoods Resort and Casino. Surgeon beat his opponent and earned a national title. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cory J. Mendenhall. Original public domain image from FlickrMore