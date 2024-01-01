rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/5803447
130406-192 NCBA Championship Finals MASHANTUCKET, Conn. -- U.S. Coast Guard Academy First Class cadet Josh Surgeon fights in…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

130406-192 NCBA Championship Finals MASHANTUCKET, Conn. -- U.S. Coast Guard Academy First Class cadet Josh Surgeon fights in the National Collegiate Boxing Association Championship Finals April 6, 2013 at Foxwoods Resort and Casino. Surgeon beat his opponent and earned a national title. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cory J. Mendenhall. Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
5803447

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

130406-192 NCBA Championship Finals MASHANTUCKET, Conn. -- U.S. Coast Guard Academy First Class cadet Josh Surgeon fights in the National Collegiate Boxing Association Championship Finals April 6, 2013 at Foxwoods Resort and Casino. Surgeon beat his opponent and earned a national title. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cory J. Mendenhall. Original public domain image from Flickr

More