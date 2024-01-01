rawpixel
130513-033 100th Week 2013 : NEW LONDON, Conn. - Third class cadets at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy participate in a week long training course with Cape May Recruit Company Commanders during 100th Week, May 13, 2013. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cory J. Mendenhall. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public Domain
ID : 
5803448

View CC0 License

More