https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/5803455Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextNEW LONDON, Conn. -- Swabs from Echo Company practice sailing techniques on the Thames River July 31, 2013, as part of the Swab Summer training curriculum. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cory J. Mendenhall. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 5803455View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 798 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2329 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4256 x 2832 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadNEW LONDON, Conn. -- Swabs from Echo Company practice sailing techniques on the Thames River July 31, 2013, as part of the Swab Summer training curriculum. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cory J. Mendenhall. Original public domain image from FlickrMore