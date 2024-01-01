rawpixel
NEW LONDON, Conn. -- Swabs from Echo Company practice sailing techniques on the Thames River July 31, 2013, as part of the Swab Summer training curriculum. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cory J. Mendenhall. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
5803455

