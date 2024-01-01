https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/5803458Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text130404-066 NCBA Championship : MASHANTUCKET, Conn. -- U.S. Coast Guard Academy First Class cadet Norberto Perez fights in the National Collegiate Boxing Association Championships April 4, 2013 at Foxwoods Resort and Casino. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cory J. Mendenhall. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 5803458View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 798 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2329 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4256 x 2832 px | 300 dpiFree Download130404-066 NCBA Championship : MASHANTUCKET, Conn. -- U.S. Coast Guard Academy First Class cadet Norberto Perez fights in the National Collegiate Boxing Association Championships April 4, 2013 at Foxwoods Resort and Casino. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cory J. Mendenhall. Original public domain image from FlickrMore