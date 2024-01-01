rawpixel
130404-066 NCBA Championship : MASHANTUCKET, Conn. -- U.S. Coast Guard Academy First Class cadet Norberto Perez fights in the National Collegiate Boxing Association Championships April 4, 2013 at Foxwoods Resort and Casino. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cory J. Mendenhall. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
5803458

