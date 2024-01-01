rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5803459
130201-597 Friday Night Fight 4 Life : NEW LONDON, Conn. -- The U.S. Coast Guard Academy boxing club hosts Friday Night Fight 4 Life Feb. 1, 2013. The special event was held in honor of Gil Main Sr., a long-time fan and supporter of the club who has been battling terminal cancer for three years. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cory J. Mendenhall. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
5803459

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

