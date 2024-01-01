rawpixel
Officer Candidates Aboard Barque Eagle : ATLANTIC OCEAN - A U.S. Coast Guard Academy officer candidate practices navigating using the stars and a sextant during an evening training session aboard United States Coast Guard Barque Eagle Sept. 13, 2012. Officer candidates spend two weeks aboard the Eagle during their training to further develop their seamanship, teamwork and leadership skills. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Lauren Jorgensen). Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
5803461

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

