https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/5803464Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextNEW LONDON, Conn. -- The U.S. Coast Guard Academy competes in the Service Leaders of Tomorrow Hockey Tournament Jan. 9, 2015 at Connecticut College's Dayton Arena. The U.S. Naval Academy, the U.S. Military Academy, and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy also participated in the games and events. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cory J. Mendenhall. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 5803464View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 799 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2330 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3962 x 2638 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadNEW LONDON, Conn. -- The U.S. Coast Guard Academy competes in the Service Leaders of Tomorrow Hockey Tournament Jan. 9, 2015 at Connecticut College's Dayton Arena. The U.S. Naval Academy, the U.S. Military Academy, and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy also participated in the games and events. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cory J. Mendenhall. Original public domain image from FlickrMore