NEW LONDON, Conn. -- Academy Introduction Mission (AIM) Program participants test out their remote control vessel designs July 9, 2015 at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, by performing a series of tasks that represent real-life Coast Guard missions. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cory J. Mendenhall. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
5803465

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

