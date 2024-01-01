rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/5803466
Shoulder board Ceremony Cadets at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy take part in the shoulder board ceremony for first-year…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Shoulder board Ceremony Cadets at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy take part in the shoulder board ceremony for first-year cadets, signifying the end of "Swab Summer," the seven-week indoctrination period for the incoming students, New London, Conn., Aug. 17, 2015. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Lisa A. Ferdinando). Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
5803466

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

Shoulder board Ceremony Cadets at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy take part in the shoulder board ceremony for first-year cadets, signifying the end of "Swab Summer," the seven-week indoctrination period for the incoming students, New London, Conn., Aug. 17, 2015. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Lisa A. Ferdinando). Original public domain image from Flickr

More