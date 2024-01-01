rawpixel
NEW LONDON, Conn. -- Vice Adm. Peter Neffenger, Vice Commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard, is honored at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy during a regimental review Sept. 19, 2014. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cory J. Mendenhall. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
5803473

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

