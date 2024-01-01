https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/5803475Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextNEW LONDON, Conn. -- U.S. Coast Guard Academy cadets practice sailing a Leadership 44 sailboat on the Thames River Sept. 10, 2014, in preparation for an upcoming competition. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cory J. Mendenhall. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 5803475View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 879 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3432 x 2515 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadNEW LONDON, Conn. -- U.S. Coast Guard Academy cadets practice sailing a Leadership 44 sailboat on the Thames River Sept. 10, 2014, in preparation for an upcoming competition. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cory J. Mendenhall. Original public domain image from FlickrMore