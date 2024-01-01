https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/5803480Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSecretaries Cup 2014 : NEW LONDON, Conn -- The U.S. Coast Guard Academy and the Merchant Marine Academy participated in the annual Secretaries Cup, Sept. 13, 2013.The Secretaries Cup is an annual NCAA Division III athletics college football game between the Coast Guard Academy and the Merchant Marine Academy.U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Richard Brahm. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 5803480View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 799 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2329 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3832 x 2550 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadSecretaries Cup 2014 : NEW LONDON, Conn -- The U.S. Coast Guard Academy and the Merchant Marine Academy participated in the annual Secretaries Cup, Sept. 13, 2013.The Secretaries Cup is an annual NCAA Division III athletics college football game between the Coast Guard Academy and the Merchant Marine Academy.U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Richard Brahm. Original public domain image from FlickrMore