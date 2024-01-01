rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5803482
NEW LONDON, Conn. - U.S. Coast Guard Leadership Development Center Officer Candidate School instructors provide leadership and guidance to members from Maritime Safety and Security Team Boston as they traverse multiple obstacle courses at the Academy, July 22, 2014. MSST units come to the obstacle courses, located at the Academy, to help them overcome their own fears and work together as a team.U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Richard Brahm. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
5803482

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

Leadership Development Center OCS instructors help train MSST Boston personnel.

