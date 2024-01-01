https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5803517Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextJars of jam are lined up against one of the kitchen windows. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 5803517View CC0 LicenseJPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3888 x 2592 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadJars of jam are lined up against one of the kitchen windows. Original public domain image from FlickrMore