I had a few photographic jobs today, and one of the more 'public friendly' ones was an internal cake sale as a swift fundraiser.



This shot obviously shows a tray of rice krispie cakes, which did lead to me wonder which person first put one of these together, and if they've been knighted or not.. Original public domain image from Flickr