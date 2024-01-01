rawpixel
MYSTIC, Conn. -- Civil engineering and naval architecture majors from the U.S. Coast Guard Academy learn basic blacksmithing techniques at the Mystic Seaport Shipsmith Shop April 18, 2016. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cory J. Mendenhall. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public Domain
ID : 
5803682

View CC0 License

