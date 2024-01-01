rawpixel
USCG Band plays at Fort Trumbull

NEW LONDON, Conn. -- The U.S. Coast Guard Band performs at Fort Trumbull in New London, Conn. Aug. 31, 2014. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Richard Brahm. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
5803700

View CC0 License

