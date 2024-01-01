rawpixel
NEW LONDON, Conn. -- Coast Guard Museum curator Jennifer Gaudio, Lt. Michael Bell, Lt. Shawn Simeral, and Chief Petty Officer Terry Harmon look over nautical charts Feb. 24, 2014, which were used onboard a landing craft infantry (LCI) during D-Day. The charts were preserved by Coast Guard coxswain Al Green, who piloted a LCI during the D-Day invasion and took possession of the charts as he was egressing his damaged LCI. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cory J. Mendenhall. Original public domain image from Flickr

NEW LONDON, Conn. -- Coast Guard Museum curator Jennifer Gaudio, Lt. Michael Bell, Lt. Shawn Simeral, and Chief Petty Officer Terry Harmon look over nautical charts Feb. 24, 2014, which were used onboard a landing craft infantry (LCI) during D-Day. The charts were preserved by Coast Guard coxswain Al Green, who piloted a LCI during the D-Day invasion and took possession of the charts as he was egressing his damaged LCI. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cory J. Mendenhall. Original public domain image from Flickr

