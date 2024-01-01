https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/5803708Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextNEW LONDON, Conn. -- Coast Guard Museum curator Jennifer Gaudio, Lt. Michael Bell, Lt. Shawn Simeral, and Chief Petty Officer Terry Harmon look over nautical charts Feb. 24, 2014, which were used onboard a landing craft infantry (LCI) during D-Day. The charts were preserved by Coast Guard coxswain Al Green, who piloted a LCI during the D-Day invasion and took possession of the charts as he was egressing his damaged LCI. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cory J. Mendenhall. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 5803708View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 781 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3421 x 2226 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadNEW LONDON, Conn. -- Coast Guard Museum curator Jennifer Gaudio, Lt. Michael Bell, Lt. Shawn Simeral, and Chief Petty Officer Terry Harmon look over nautical charts Feb. 24, 2014, which were used onboard a landing craft infantry (LCI) during D-Day. The charts were preserved by Coast Guard coxswain Al Green, who piloted a LCI during the D-Day invasion and took possession of the charts as he was egressing his damaged LCI. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cory J. Mendenhall. Original public domain image from FlickrMore