NEW LONDON, Conn. -- Coast Guard Cutter Eagle crew members and officer candidates brave a snowy departure from New London March 8, 2013. The officer candidates spent two weeks aboard the Eagle during their 17-week course to further develop their seamanship, teamwork and leadership skills. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cory J. Mendenhall. Original public domain image from Flickr

