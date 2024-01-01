rawpixel
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/5803719
ATLANTIC OCEAN -- Wind fills the sails of Coast Guard Cutter Eagle March 13, 2013 during the officer candidate school cruise. The officer candidates spent two weeks aboard the Eagle during their 17-week course to further develop their seamanship, teamwork and leadership skills. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cory J. Mendenhall. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
5803719

View CC0 License

