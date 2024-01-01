https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/5803719Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextATLANTIC OCEAN -- Wind fills the sails of Coast Guard Cutter Eagle March 13, 2013 during the officer candidate school cruise. The officer candidates spent two weeks aboard the Eagle during their 17-week course to further develop their seamanship, teamwork and leadership skills. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cory J. Mendenhall. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 5803719View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 787 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2297 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2544 x 3877 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadATLANTIC OCEAN -- Wind fills the sails of Coast Guard Cutter Eagle March 13, 2013 during the officer candidate school cruise. The officer candidates spent two weeks aboard the Eagle during their 17-week course to further develop their seamanship, teamwork and leadership skills. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cory J. Mendenhall. Original public domain image from FlickrMore