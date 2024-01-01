rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/5803725
A crew member of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Eagle stands helmsman watch as the sun sets Thursday, Sept. 22, 2011. Eagle…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

A crew member of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Eagle stands helmsman watch as the sun sets Thursday, Sept. 22, 2011. Eagle sailed with a class of U.S. Coast Guard Academy Officer Candidates and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Officers-in-Training to Baltimore. U.S. Coast Guard photograph by Petty Officer 3rd Class Diana Honings .Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
5803725

View CC0 License

A crew member of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Eagle stands helmsman watch as the sun sets Thursday, Sept. 22, 2011. Eagle sailed with a class of U.S. Coast Guard Academy Officer Candidates and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Officers-in-Training to Baltimore. U.S. Coast Guard photograph by Petty Officer 3rd Class Diana Honings .Original public domain image from Flickr

More