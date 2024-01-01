rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/5803728
COAST GUARD BARQUE EAGLE (FOR RELEASE)San Juan, PR (Feb. 21)--Coast Guard Cutter Eagle under full sail off the coast of…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

COAST GUARD BARQUE EAGLE (FOR RELEASE)

San Juan, PR (Feb. 21)--Coast Guard Cutter Eagle under full sail off the coast of Puerto Rico. BROWN, TELFAIR H. PA1. Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
5803728

View CC0 License

COAST GUARD BARQUE EAGLE (FOR RELEASE)

San Juan, PR (Feb. 21)--Coast Guard Cutter Eagle under full sail off the coast of Puerto Rico. BROWN, TELFAIR H. PA1. Original public domain image from Flickr

More