https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/5805419Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextRipped paper PSD texture effect, photoshop add-onMorePremiumID : 5805419View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 4000 x 2667 px | 300 dpi | 279.43 MBBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2334 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4000 x 2667 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Ripped paper PSD texture effect, photoshop add-onMore