https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/5805589Edit RemixSaveSaveCustom TextRose phone background, aesthetic botanical borderMorePremiumID : 5805589View personal and business license JPEGInstagram Story JPEG 1080 x 1919 px | 300 dpiFacebook Story JPEG 1080 x 1919 px | 300 dpiPinterest Pin JPEG 1080 x 1919 px | 300 dpiMobile Wallpaper JPEG 1080 x 1919 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1969 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2814 x 5001 px | 300 dpiRose phone background, aesthetic botanical borderMore