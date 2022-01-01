https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/5805746Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFeminine floral poster mockup, rose design with trendy text psdMorePremiumID : 5805746View personal and business license PSDJPEGPSD 3300 x 3300 px | 300 dpi | 212.19 MBSocial Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3300 x 3300 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Feminine floral poster mockup, rose design with trendy text psdMore