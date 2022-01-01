Farm tool clip art, vintage animal black ink illustration, psd set, digitally enhanced from our own original copy of The Open Door to Independence (1915) by Thomas E. Hill. More Premium ID : 5806126 View personal and business license

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PSD

JPEG PSD 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpi | 165.23 MB Small JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpi

Best Quality JPEG 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpi