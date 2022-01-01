rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/5806176
Farming tools sticker png, vintage black ink illustration, set on transparent background, digitally enhanced from our own…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Farming tools sticker png, vintage black ink illustration, set on transparent background, digitally enhanced from our own original copy of The Open Door to Independence (1915) by Thomas E. Hill.

More
Premium
ID : 
5806176

View personal and business license 

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain
Compatible with :
©2022 Rawpixel Ltd.

Farming tools sticker png, vintage black ink illustration, set on transparent background, digitally enhanced from our own original copy of The Open Door to Independence (1915) by Thomas E. Hill.

More