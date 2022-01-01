https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/5809550Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextRhubarb clip art, vintage watercolor illustration vector, digitally enhanced from our own original copy of The Open Door to Independence (1915) by Thomas E. Hill.MorePremiumID : 5809550View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorJPEGEPS | 35.3 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 5000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Rhubarb clip art, vintage watercolor illustration vector, digitally enhanced from our own original copy of The Open Door to Independence (1915) by Thomas E. Hill.More