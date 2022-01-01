rawpixel
Vegetable clip art, vintage watercolor illustration vector, digitally enhanced from our own original copy of The Open Door…
Vegetable clip art, vintage watercolor illustration vector, digitally enhanced from our own original copy of The Open Door to Independence (1915) by Thomas E. Hill.

5812961

More