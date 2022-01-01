https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/5814573Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextRoaring tiger background, Chinese horoscope animal illustration vector, remixed from artworks by Ohara KosonMorePremiumID : 5814573View personal and business license VectorJPEGEPS | 38.18 MBVectors can scale to any size.Banner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2334 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 3334 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Roaring tiger background, Chinese horoscope animal illustration vector, remixed from artworks by Ohara KosonMore