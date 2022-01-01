https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/5892200Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextChinese new year background, tiger 2022 zodiac animal illustration psdMoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 5892200View personal and business license PSDJPEGPSD 5000 x 3333 px | 300 dpi | 98.83 MBBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpi Best Quality JPEG 5000 x 3333 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadCompatible with :Chinese new year background, tiger 2022 zodiac animal illustration psdMore