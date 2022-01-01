https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/5894386Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom Text2022 new year Instagram post template, Chinese tiger horoscope vectorMorePremiumID : 5894386View personal and business license VectorInstagram Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 9.02 MBFacebook Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 9.02 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Abril Fatface by TypeTogetherDownload Abril Fatface font2022 new year Instagram post template, Chinese tiger horoscope vectorMore