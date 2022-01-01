https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/5894391Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom Text2022 happy new year template, Chinese tiger horoscope vectorMorePremiumID : 5894391View personal and business license VectorFacebook Cover EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 3.25 MBTwitter Post EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 3.25 MBYoutube EPS 2560 x 1440 px | 300 ppi | 3.25 MBBlog Banner EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 3.25 MBPresentation EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 3.25 MBHD Wallpaper EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 3.25 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Abril Fatface by TypeTogetherDownload Abril Fatface font2022 happy new year template, Chinese tiger horoscope vectorMore