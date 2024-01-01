https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5901834Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFree onion close up in the basket photo, public domain vegetable CC0 image.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 5901834View CC0 LicenseJPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2334 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4000 x 2667 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadFree onion close up in the basket photo, public domain vegetable CC0 image.More