rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5902304
Free close up potatoes in white background image, public domain vegetable CC0 photo.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Free close up potatoes in white background image, public domain vegetable CC0 photo.

View public domain image source here

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
5902304

View CC0 License

Free close up potatoes in white background image, public domain vegetable CC0 photo.

More