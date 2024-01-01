rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5902696
Free glass ball, Christmas ornament image, public domain holiday CC0 photo.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Free glass ball, Christmas ornament image, public domain holiday CC0 photo.

View public domain image source here

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
5902696

View CC0 License

Free glass ball, Christmas ornament image, public domain holiday CC0 photo.

More