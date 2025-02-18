Edit ImageCrop39SaveSaveEdit Imageofficeoffice deskwall brickdeskwallhome officeoffice wallhome wallFree trendy, organized office desk with books, MacBook and a vintage typewriter, set against a painted brick wall image, public domain CC0 photo.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4460 x 2974 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar